Authentic Portuguese Afternoon Tea at Rossio

There’s no better way to spend your leisurely afternoons in Macau than savoring authentic Portuguese delights amidst the European garden-inspired courtyard beneath the glass canopy. This summer, Rossio at the Grande Praça of MGM MACAU has introduced an exquisite Portuguese Afternoon Tea Set featuring a selection of artisan teas from Madeira and Douro of Portugal, complemented by traditional Madeira Cake (Bolo de mel) and dainty homemade pastries. It is the first time this classic Portuguese pairing has graced any of the resorts in Macau.

Prepare to embark on a blissful journey through Portuguese tea traditions with the two local infusion tea brands, 1419 TEA® from Madeira, and Infusões com História from Douro. Both made their Macau debut at Rossio and embody the rich cultural heritage and natural beauty of their origins. You can select from eight unique and delightful flavors, which are organic, aromatic and meticulously curated to captivate your senses. 1419 TEA® offers four distinct flavors served hot or cold-brewed, while Infusões com História teas are served hot.

To elevate your tea experience, Rossio’s professional beverage team will brew and serve your bespoke artisan teas with utmost authenticity and perfection. Make your reservation now and savor the timeless Portuguese delights. For reservations, please call (853) 8802 2372 or visit mgm.mo