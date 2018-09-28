Sands donates nine service vehicles to NGOs

Sands China Ltd. donated nine new service vehicles to four non-governmental organisations in the region yesterday, as part of its relief aid following the aftermath of last year’s typhoon Hato.

Caritas Macau, Macau Special Olympics, the Association of Parents of the People with Intellectual Disabilities of Macau, and the General Union of Neighbourhood Associations of Macau (UGAMM) were the four beneficiaries.

The donation of the nine new vehicles totals a tax exemption of MOP4 million, and includes buses, 7-seater vans and other vehicles, with some being modified for reduced mobility users.

Beneficiaries of the services provided by these vehicles include the elderly, and the physically or mentally disabled.

Six of the nine vehicles are ready for immediate service, while the remaining three will be ready at a later date.

“Sands China is pleased to be able to offer long-term support to the community as it continues to recover from typhoon Hato,” said Dr. Wilfred Wong, president of Sands China Ltd.

“The delivery of these new service vehicles is the culmination of our efforts to keep the operations and services of these local NGOs running smoothly, after having provided ongoing transportation assistance after the storm,” he added. LV

