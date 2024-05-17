Sands Macao celebrates 20th anniversary, brims with confidence in city’s future

Under a display of fireworks and Las Vegas-style performances, Sands Macao celebrated its 20th anniversary, marking two decades since kicking off Macau’s era of integrated resorts.

The opening of Sands Macao in May 2004 drew a colossal crowd eager to experience the luxurious new landmark. 20 years later, Sands Macao records millions of visits annually, paving the way for Sands China’s sister properties across the Cotai Strip.

“With our significant presence in Macau of more than two decades, Sands China takes immense pride in bearing witness to and actively participating in the flourishing development of this remarkable city,” said Wilfred Wong, executive vice chairman of Sands China Ltd. “Together, we are writing an indelible chapter in history.”

The inauguration of Sands Macao served as the pivotal moment in Macau’s era of tourism. Wong recalled that Sands China subsequently embarked on a transformative journey that reshaped the Cotai skyline, effectively materializing the visionary aspirations of the company’s late founder, Sheldon G. Adelson.

“The resounding success of Sands Macao paved the way for a sustainable future and the robust development of our company,” Wong said. “We subsequently continued our business ventures in Macau by bringing the triumphant integrated resort model of Las Vegas to the city, transforming undeveloped land to build The Venetian Macao, an integrated resort encompassing MICE, entertainment, dining, retail, and accommodation, among other things.”

Today, Sands China’s portfolio of properties features over 12,000 hotel rooms and suites, 150 dining options, the region’s premier meetings and conventions destination, more than 720 duty-free shops, and superstar entertainment at two arenas and four theatres.

The 20th anniversary celebration featured a nod to the original entertainment that captivated guests at the opening of Sands Macao, highlighted by burlesque costumes and song and dance sequences. Local singer German Ku and London’s West End artist Kayleigh Stephenson delivered performances, including a duet, accompanied by a pyrotechnic display.

Later, during the gala dinner, multi-platinum-selling vocal harmony group The Overtones delivered feel-good classics.

“Sands China brims with confidence in the future of Macau,” Wong said. “Guided by the exceptional leadership of the two governments and fortified by the unwavering support of society at large, we shall persist in our pursuit of innovation, unveiling novel experiences for residents and tourists alike.” Staff Reporter