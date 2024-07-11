SAR drug abuse conference July 18

The “Treatment of Substance Abuse Disorders” conference, scheduled to take place at the University of Macau on July 18 to 19 will gather approximately 20 experts specializing in rehabilitation and drug addiction treatment. Notable speakers include: Masood Karimipour, Regional Representative for Southeast Asia and the Pacific at the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC); and Andy Tsang, Deputy Director of the National Narcotics Control Commission of the Ministry of Public Security of China. The event is in line with the celebration of the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, an annual event of the United Nations observed annually on July 26.

