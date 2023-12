The local government has formally requested the acquisition of a land plot from Zhuhai to accommodate the east line of the Light Rapid Transit (LRT) system. In a proposal recently submitted to the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, the SAR is seeking a 3,700-square-metre plot of land southeast of the Border Gate to construct the east line’s railway infrastructure. The east line will comprise six stations, connecting the Border Gate to Taipa.

