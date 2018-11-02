SARs residents proposed to contribute to Chinese social security

The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security of China has proposed a new interim measure for residents of Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan to participate in social insurance within mainland China. The measure was announced last week, and is now publicly soliciting opinions.

The measure outlines two types of Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan residents. The first category consists of employed persons, including in formal and flexible employment, in mainland China. The second category consists of non-employed persons, including those who live in mainland China but are not employed, and those who are in school.

The measure thus makes specific provisions for how individuals’ varying circumstances dictate procedures for matters including social insurance registration, issuing social security cards, and inter-provincial social insurance relationship transfer.

The measures propose that residents of the SARs and Taiwan employed in mainland China should contribute to five basic social insurances.

Unemployed persons can contribute to basic retirement insurance and basic medical insurance for urban and rural residents.

It is stipulated that the scope and conditions of the applicable insurance for residents from the three regions are consistent with those of the mainland.

