Satellite casino staff’s future remains uncertain

The Labour Affairs Bureau (DSAL) stated on Friday that it had not received any labor disputes involving staff at satellite casinos. However, the following day, the Macau Responsible Gaming Association (MRGA) reported receiving several inquiries from employees at satellite casinos and nearby shops expressing concerns about job security.

The three-year transitional period for local satellite casinos, akin to a sub-concession, set to run out until year-end. By then, satellite casinos must transition into management companies, restricted to charging a management fee and unable to operate under the gaming share model or engage in revenue-sharing agreements with concessionaires.

Since the city’s revised gaming law took effect in 2022, the number of satellite casinos in Macau has decreased from 18 to 11, with nine operated by SJM Resorts and one each by Galaxy Entertainment Group (GEG) and Melco Resorts.

The nine SJM satellite casinos include Landmark, Grandview, Kampek Paradise, Casa Real, Fortuna, Grand Emperor, Ponte 16, L’Arc, and Legend Palace, along with Casino Waldo and Grand Dragon from Galaxy and Melco.

In 2022, former Secretary for Economy and Finance Lei Wai Nong announced that seven satellite casinos would close, affecting 1,886 self-employed dealers, supervisors, and other staff members of gaming concessionaires, as well as 22 self-employed locals and 32 non-local staff members at the respective satellite casinos. The gaming concessionaires were required to arrange job placements for their staff members.

MRGA president Leong Chi Pan stated on Saturday that his association received about 10 assistance requests last year from satellite casino employees, primarily due to economic conditions and work pressure.

These requests have been referred to the Social Welfare Bureau (IAS) and other relevant organizations.

Nearby commercial tenants also expressed concerns about how the future of satellite casinos might affect their businesses, he added.

In this regard, Leong urged the government to provide satellite casino staff with timely information about future developments, enabling them to plan accordingly, whether they need to change jobs or not.

DSAL director Chan Un Tong stated on Friday that the bureau was concerned about the operational changes at the satellite casinos.

He expressed confidence that various public entities would collaborate to prepare and provide assistance to affected employees, facilitating their reentry into the job market as soon as possible.

Chan emphasized that his bureau had previously implemented various measures, including providing information on employment rights and benefits, job matching services and seminars, to support employees in response to industry changes while helping them reenter the job market with relevant experience.

He encouraged employees with employment and training needs to communicate those to the bureau.

So far, except for Galaxy and Melco, SJM has not made any public comments regarding the upcoming expiration of the satellite casino transition period.

Lawrence Ho, CEO of Melco Resorts, stated on Saturday that Melco fully respects the government’s views on the handling of satellite casinos, emphasizing that it is only involved in the operation of 15 gaming tables in one casino, which is believed to have a limited impact on the gaming industry as a whole.

GEG chairman Francis Lui Yiu Tung stressed in February that priority would be given to local employees. He noted that the group was actively engaged in discussions with its partners regarding the operation of Casino Waldo and the future of its staff.

However, he stated that they must await the government’s decision before proceeding further.