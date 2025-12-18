Scam victims lose over RMB1.2 million to fake authorities

A non-local young woman and a local young man have together lost more than RMB1.2 million to scammers posing as police officers, the Judiciary Police (PJ) said yesterday. Both only realized they had been scammed after being contacted or alerted by authorities.

Last Friday afternoon, the PJ received a tip from the mainland anti-fraud center flagging a woman in NAPE as a likely scam victim. Officers quickly contacted her the same day to follow up on the alert.

According to the PJ, the woman said she received a mobile phone call on Sept. 19 from a caller claiming to be a police officer. She was told she was suspected of involvement in a telecommunications fraud case and was on “bail pending trial.” Believing the story and thinking she was dealing with genuine authorities, she followed the caller’s instructions.

Then in October, she wired RMB1.2 million in four installments to a Hong Kong bank account designated by the scammers.

