Scholarship application for  2024/2025 academic year announced

The Education Fund released the list of conditionally accepted scholarship applications under the “Higher Education Scholarship Financing Scheme” yesterday. Applicants can view the results on the scheme’s thematic page or visit the Education and Youth Development Bureau in Macau. To secure funding, applicants must submit the required documents by March 28, either in person or via the “Macao One Account” app. Those unable to meet the deadline must provide written justification by April 30 to avoid forfeiting their grants.

Related