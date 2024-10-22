The four-day “Science and Technology Week” and the Innovation and Technology Achievements Exhibition both concluded successfully, according to the Science and Technology Development Fund. The event provided a vital platform for technology companies to showcase their innovations and foster new business opportunities. During the week, a roadshow facilitated 160 meetings between 17 research projects and over 70 mainland companies, resulting in 30 cooperation invitations. Additionally, a talent supply meeting attracted 120 participants, offering 145 job and internship opportunities from 23 technology firms. This initiative underscores Macau’s commitment to advancing scientific research and industry collaboration.
Science and Technology Week wraps up with tech connections
