Science and Technology Week wraps up with tech connections

The four-day “Science and Technology Week” and the Innovation and Technology Achievements Exhibition both concluded successfully, according to the Science and Technology Development Fund. The event provided a vital platform for technology companies to showcase their innovations and foster new business opportunities. During the week, a roadshow facilitated 160 meetings between 17 research projects and over 70 mainland companies, resulting in 30 cooperation invitations. Additionally, a talent supply meeting attracted 120 participants, offering 145 job and internship opportunities from 23 technology firms. This initiative underscores Macau’s commitment to advancing scientific research and industry collaboration.

