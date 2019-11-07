Scientific research exhibition held at MUST

The opening ceremony of the Scientific Research Projects Result Exhibition and Academic Report in Year of 2018 was held in Room N101 of the Macau University of Science and Technology (MUST) yesterday.

The event was hosted by the Science and Technology Development Fund (FDCT).

In addition to an exhibition of 76 completed scientific research projects for the year of 2018, FDCT also invited Professor Wang Yitao, Director of the State Key Laboratory of Quality Research in Chinese Medicines of the University of Macau (UM), together with Professor Zhang Keke, Director of the State Key Laboratory of Lunar and Planetary Sciences of MUST, to deliver keynote speeches on Scientific and Technological Innovation in Traditional Chinese Medicine and Industrial Platform Building in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area. and Earth-like Plenary Magnetic Field Detection and Macau’s first scientific satellite project.

Following the keynote speeches, academic sessions on four themes were held at four venues by 16 project leaders who introduced their research findings in traditional Chinese medicine, life sciences, information technology, engineering and materials science, and technology.

Researchers, mainly from MUST and UM, were invited to give talks on their research. There were also academics from the University of Saint Joseph and Kiang Wu Nursing College of Macau.

The Scientific Research Projects Result Exhibition will be held in front of the MUST library from November 6 to 13, and will then move to Room N21-G015 at UM until 20 November. In order to advance scientific and technological development and research in Macau, FDCT welcomes all interested parties to participate in the exhibition.

Miss Lok, who is in charge of a project about a mobile application for self-management for patients with diabetes, said that the mobile app her team built can provide patients with measures vital for the management of the disease, such as blood pressure. The users can also communicate with support personnel through the app.

Lok’s research also found that there are significant differences in the self-management between patients who use and do not use the app.

According to FDCT chairman Ma Chi Ngai, as of October, FDCT received a total of 604 scientific research applications. FDCT has approved 260 projects, with grants totaling nearly 340 million yuan. JZ