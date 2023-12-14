Sculptor Cristina Leiria to hold talk on Kun Iam statue

Portuguese sculptor Cristina Leiria will hold a talk on the casting process of the Kun Iam statue, as well as the creative concept behind the design of the Kun Iam Ecumenical Centre. The lecture, entitled “Well-Being and Silence: The Aim of Our Ecumenical Centre” will be held this Saturday at the Museum Auditorium of the Macao Museum of Art. Composed of a large bronze statue of the goddess Kun Iam and a base in the shape of a lotus flower, the centre features a total height of 32 meters. After its inauguration, the centre received support from UNESCO and was declared a symbol that promotes the “mutual respect and understanding between different people and civilisations.”

