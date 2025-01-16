Secretaries meet associations to collect opinions ahead of policy presentation

The new government secretaries are preparing the policy address for 2025 (LAG25) and have been meeting with various associations to obtain their opinions on the priority matters to be addressed.

According to their respective offices, the Secretary for Economy and Finance, Tai Kin Ip, the Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture, O Lam, and the Secretary for Transport and Public Works, Raymond Tam, have been meeting over the past few days with the most representative associations from different sectors to collect their feedback and ambitions for this year.

In a press statement, Tai’s office noted that from this week onwards, the Secretary is leading a delegation composed of the service directors under his authority to visit social and commercial associations to listen to and gather in-depth opinions and suggestions from the various social sectors.

In the same statement, it is said that the purpose of the meeting is to adjust the policies for the year so they can better meet residents’ expectations and study society’s needs in depth.

The Macau Chamber of Commerce, the Macau Federation of Trade Unions (FAOM), the General Union of Macau Neighborhood Associations, the Women’s General Association, the Macau Overseas Chinese Association, the Macau Youth Federation, the Macau Fukien Fellowship General Association, and the Macau Kong Mun Fellowship Association are among the associations meeting with the delegation.

The same delegation plans to exchange ideas with the Macau Industrial and Commercial Association, regional industrial and commercial associations, and think tank associations, among others.

Secretary Tam also is engaged in a similar task and has met with several groups, including the FAOM.

In the meeting with the representatives of FAOM, Tam heard six leading suggestions for works to be developed in the transport and public construction field, including the extension of the Light Rapid Transit system to the Qingmao border crossing and other more distant areas, the moving forward with the construction of Zone A of the new landfills, the integration of Macau into the national development framework, and continuing support for new energy vehicles; launching decarbonization and energy-saving measures to raise public awareness of environmental protection; promoting standardized management of road works; and making reasonable use of land reserve resources to meet society’s aspirations.

In his remarks, Tam promised to increase information transparency by strengthening interdepartmental cooperation and efficiency, improving infrastructure to foster interconnection with the mainland, and improving the housing environment to better respond to society’s expectations.

Secretary O Lam visited several associations on her tour, including the Chinese Educators Association of Macau.

Representatives from this association have suggested, among others, that besides recruiting qualified professionals in science and technology, the government should also consider training local professionals in science and technology innovation through courses offered by local schools.

Also addressed were the needs to develop young people’s mental and physical health, encourage births, guarantee teachers’ salaries and pension benefits, and construct Zone A for schools, sports facilities, and leisure areas.

The heads of the different public services under the Social Affairs and Culture Secretariat have said they have taken note of all the opinions and ideas exchanged and will incorporate them into the LAG25 for this sector.