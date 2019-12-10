Secretary calls for more foreign affairs activities in Macau

Sonia Chan, the soon-to-depart Secretary for Administration and Justice, has proposed to the Central Government to organize certain types of foreign affairs activities in Macau.

Last Friday, the Office of the Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China held the Celebration of the 20th Anniversary of the Establishment of the Office of the Commissioner for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China.

During her presentation at the event, Secretary Chan stated that China is organizing more foreign affairs activities on its territory, and that the Macau SAR government should study this carefully and propose to the Central Government to allow more foreign affairs activities to be held in Macau.

Organizing foreign affairs activities in Macau will benefit China’s foreign affairs arrangements and will also bring advantages in promoting Macau’s implementation of the ‘One Country, Two Systems’ policy.

Moreover, Macau should also proactively enhance collaboration with international organizations in respect to tourism, culture, economy and law. Chan wants these organizations to open branches in Macau.

As of today, Macau already has such think tanks as the Grand Thought Think Tank, and the Wisdom Policy Think Tank. Sonia Chan hopes that the Macau local government can develop more international level think tanks, associations and talented human resources.

“The kind of contributions Macau needs to make are worth thinking about,” said Chan.

During her speech, the secretary also highlighted that Macau has played an important role in China’s foreign affairs history. She remarked on Macau’s functions in history as the melting pot for western and eastern religions and on Macau’s role in the Sino-Japanese war.

Shen Beili, Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Macau, proposed four ideas for the future work of the office.

Her proposals include promoting a comprehensive understanding and implementation of the ‘One Country, Two Systems’ policy; strict acts in accordance with the constitution and Basic Law; the continual creation of a good external environment of the Macau SAR to maintain prosperity and stability; continued implementation of diplomatic benefits for Macau; the provision of support for Macau to further participate in China’s foreign affairs activities; and assistance for Macau to develop a patriotic spirit.

Huang Liuquan, Deputy Head of the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office of the State Council, said that in the past two decades, thanks to the strong support of the Central Government and mainland China, and thanks to the joint efforts of the Macau SAR government and all sectors of society, the practice of the ‘One Country, Two Systems’ policy has been fully achieved in Macau.

Entering the mid-term of the promised 50-years of the ‘One Country, Two Systems’ policy, Huang wants all sectors to continue contributing to the knowledge and wisdom that underpin it.