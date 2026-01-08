Secretary Tai bids on creating a ‘dynamic evaluation’ of imported labor needs

The Secretary for Economy and Finance, Anton Tai, said the government continues to dynamically assess salary and manpower needs across various industries through job-matching data, using this information to guide the approval of foreign labor imports.

Tai was speaking at the Legislative Assembly (AL) on Tuesday evening, where he was responding to several inquiries from lawmakers.

In response to an initial question from lawmaker Nick Lei on the implementation of the policy regarding the departure of non-resident workers (TNR) and the effectiveness of the Working Group for Employment Promotion Coordination, Tai remarked that when the qualifications of local job seekers match market job vacancies, the government will temporarily suspend the import of TNR for those positions and also suspend previously granted quotas at renewal.

As usual, the topic prompted several follow-up questions from lawmakers, who noted that despite repeated government statements regarding labor regulations, reports from society suggest that the situation is not always as stated.

Some lawmakers cited official statistics showing that over the past year, the influx of newly approved and renewed TNR far exceeded the number of job vacancies created for local residents, insisting that the government must take a “firmer hand” in managing these cases.

Labor authorities also emphasized that, despite regulations and claims of strict enforcement, specific circumstances within industries and enterprises must be taken into account during the approval process.

Secretary Tai reaffirmed that the Labour Affairs Bureau (DSAL) is closely monitoring emerging employment trends and youth development to facilitate job opportunities for local youth, both within Macau and across the Greater Bay Area.

To this end, the government is advancing mutual recognition of professional qualifications, particularly for occupations such as electrical technicians.

During the debate, some lawmakers raised concerns about prosecutions of individuals charging for photos at tourist attractions.

In response, Leong Cheok Man, head of the Markets Division of the Municipal Affairs Bureau, stated that under the Hawkers Management System, operating a hawker business without a valid license constitutes an administrative violation, clarifying that any mobile or street-based business falls under this category.

He added that since the new law came into effect in March last year and until November, there have been five prosecutions of individuals for providing paid photography services.

