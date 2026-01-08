Secretary Wong acknowledges mindset shift from civil servants during departmental reforms 

This year’s Policy Address emphasizes public administration reform, with Wong Sio Chak, Secretary for Administration and Justice, acknowledging yesterday that while departmental integration may alter job assignments and work patterns, a mindset shift among civil servants transitioning between superior and subordinate roles is common in any society.

During yesterday’s plenary session of the Legislative Assembly (AL), the Secretary addressed inquiries from multiple legislators regarding the psychological shift experienced by civil servants moving from supervisory roles to subordinate positions.

Lawmaker José Chui asked, “Do they embrace these reforms, or do they still perceive themselves as subjects of imposed change rather than co-planners? This psychological state may impact the actual effectiveness of the reforms,” noting the challenges of adapting to such transitions.

“No one can remain a superior forever; eventually, everyone becomes a subordinate,” the Secretary stated during the plenary session, emphasizing the importance of psychological adaptability and the need to recognize this transition as an inevitable aspect of social development. “If everyone were perpetually subordinate, society could never progress.”

Authorities stressed that civil servants are a valuable resource for the government, and the government continues to enhance their physical and mental well-being while promoting cultural development through recreational and cultural activities.

Last year, 30 courses were organized covering stress and emotional management, positive psychology, conflict and crisis management, and frontline conflict resolution, with 1,010 participants in total. Notably, after each course or workshop, the Public Administration and Civil Service Bureau (SAFP) solicits feedback from participants and instructors regarding course design, including the syllabus and overall arrangements.

This feedback is used to refine subsequent sessions, better aligning content with participants’ needs and expectations.

Concerns raised over ‘parachute’ appointments

Another lawmaker, José Pereira Coutinho, voiced concerns about salary adjustments, career progression, and personnel deployment, stating, “Since the handover, discussions about streamlining and merging government departments have persisted, yet each administration inevitably adds new departments, reflecting the complexity of management issues.” He highlighted that changes in management tiers leave civil servants feeling disoriented and uncertain, particularly noting that parachute appointments can limit promotion opportunities for long-serving staff.

In response, Wong emphasized that civil servants’ promotions, compensation, and benefits will not be affected by structural reorganizations.

He reaffirmed this as a fundamental principle and assured that restructuring will not impact the compensation or benefits of relevant personnel. Wong stressed that civil servant transfers must be considered by the government as a whole rather than being driven by individual preferences, stating, “This necessitates the government’s assessment based on the broader context, not simply ‘I can go wherever I want.’”

He also pointed out that every profession has specific requirements and constraints, emphasizing that “transfers must be conducted in accordance with the law and based on the overall deployment of the SAR government.”

Citing Leong Weng In’s transfer from the Legal Affairs Bureau (DSAJ) to the Public Administration and Civil Service Bureau, Wong reiterated that such arrangements should align with individual qualifications and capabilities while addressing broader needs. He concluded by noting that the understanding of “parachute appointments” requires greater accuracy and reasonableness.

Senior officials ‘lying flat’ on the job

Figures previously released by the government indicate that as of March last year, Macau had a total of 34,056 civil servants.

According to data disclosed by Wong yesterday, between 2024 and 2025, 119 incumbent civil servants advanced their careers through open recruitment examinations, accounting for 32.2% of those entering the civil service via this method.

Addressing senior officials, Wong noted that “high qualifications but low utilization” is a widespread concern, with some officials choosing to “lie flat” due to a reluctance to take on additional responsibilities.

He remarked, “As Secretary for Administration and Justice, I believe [the incumbent AL president André Cheong] would not have tolerated this during his tenure either,” adding that such attitudes could undermine team efficiency. Thus, he emphasized the need for leadership to effectively manage teams and address unmotivated employees.

Wong also acknowledged that certain positions have been replaced by automation due to technological advancements, stating that the government will review the position structure to adapt to societal changes.

He further stressed the importance of respecting employees’ wishes, citing his own experience with staff transfers: “Despite having the authority to reassign personnel, I chose to respect employees’ personal preferences.”

