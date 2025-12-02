Gov’t to advance ride-hailing services with planned regulatory consultations

The Secretary for Transport and Public Works, Raymond Tam, announced yesterday plans to increase Macau’s taxi fleet, currently at around 1,400 vehicles, with a particular focus on cars designated for persons with disabilities.

The government also plans to consult on amendments to taxi regulations to pave the way for the introduction of ride-hailing services.

During a Legislative Assembly (AL) Q&A session yesterday, Tam addressed concerns raised by legislator Loi I Weng regarding the declining number of taxis in Macau.

Loi noted that the taxi fleet has decreased from approximately 1,900 at its peak in 2019 to around 1,460 currently.

She expressed concern, stating, “Even with the recent approval of 100 new vehicles, the total will still fall short of 1,600. With these vehicles not entering service until the second quarter of 2026, the fleet will continue to shrink, particularly impacting the elderly and persons with disabilities.”

Loi also questioned the government’s tactics for “scientifically regulating” taxi supply, as mentioned in the Policy Address.

“How does this ‘scientific regulation’ differ from the current practice of issuing licenses based on market conditions and bidding?” she asked. She further inquired whether specific targets for taxi growth would be established based on population, passenger volume, and public transport conditions, and what criteria would govern future taxi license issuance or revocation. Additionally, she sought clarity on when the accessible taxi fleet would be expected to enter service.

The legislator also highlighted the demand for ride-hailing services from both local residents and the significant influx of tourists each year, urging the Secretary to provide a timeline for their introduction.

According to a recently disclosed plan by the authorities, 100 taxis are planned in the short term, with an additional 700 taxis subject to age restrictions to be added in the near future, bringing the total fleet to over 2,000 vehicles.

Currently, there are seven accessible taxis, but this number is set to increase to 28, with the launch of 700 chain taxis next year expected to allow corresponding accessible taxis to gradually enter service.

“Regarding taxi operations, we will introduce relevant conditions to double the number of taxis available for transporting persons with disabilities,” pledged Tam.

The Secretary also revealed plans to initiate consultation work on amendments to taxi regulations, aimed at creating favorable conditions for establishing ride-hailing services. “After completing the consultation, we will formally initiate the legislative process to amend relevant taxi regulations,” Tam stated, outlining a timeline that targets entering the legislative process next year.

In light of concerning data, the legislator also urged an examination of the reasons behind the significant increase in taxi violations. From January to October of this year, violations surged by 163% compared with the same period last year. Key issues include overcharging, refusing passengers, and failing to pick up passengers in the correct order.

In response, Tam indicated a commitment to address the issue. “We will collaborate with law enforcement agencies to study and combat taxi violations,” he affirmed.

Redundant bus routes to be restructured



During the legislative session, another legislator raised concerns about bus route restructuring. In response, the Secretary acknowledged that some routes overlap by over 90%, and prioritization will be given to restructuring these redundant routes. Tam also discussed the feasibility of allowing public and casino shuttle buses to operate during typhoons on the Macau Bridge, indicating this requires careful consideration. Additionally, three new bus routes have been launched in Zone A, with future adjustments based on resident demand.

Like this: Like Loading...