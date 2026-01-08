Road resurfacing draws complaints over nighttime noise

The Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) recently completed road maintenance and resurfacing works at two major locations, including Rua do Almirante Costa Cabral and Rua de São Lourenço. Construction hours were scheduled at night to minimize traffic disruption but nonetheless interfered with residents’ rest.

Regarding the overnight work on Rua do Almirante Costa Cabral, some residents reported that operations sometimes lasted from the early hours until 7 a.m. While the noise level was not excessive, it still disturbed normal rest during the quiet night hours.

Residents hope that future street works near residential areas will consider residents’ daily routines and make timely adjustments.

Other residents supported nighttime paving to reduce traffic disruption, especially on narrow, busy roads.

The first phase of construction took place from December 27, 2025, to January 5, with phased temporary traffic arrangements. To reduce traffic impact, the works were deliberately scheduled for nighttime.

Bus services were also adjusted, with multiple routes undergoing temporary diversions and stop changes.

To facilitate road maintenance and resurfacing, temporary traffic measures were in effect on Avenida do Dr. Rodrigo Rodrigues (toward Praça de Ferreira do Amaral) from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Jan. 5.

The Public Security Police Force (CPSP) bus stop within the construction zone was temporarily suspended, requiring passengers to use a temporary stop approximately 70 meters away.

Bus company staff cordoned off the original stop with tape and directed passengers to the temporary one.

Some residents noted they only learned of the change upon arriving at the original stop, suggesting more visible notifications, such as signage, should be used. They also felt that scheduling such short-term works at night would have less impact on peak-hour traffic.

Another resident considered the temporary stop’s proximity to be minimally disruptive. A motorist expressed that brief construction projects have limited effects on traffic, and as long as they are conducted during non-peak hours, they are acceptable. Ricaela Diputado

