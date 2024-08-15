Lawmaker: Robots should replace workers for competitiveness

Lawmaker Ip Sio Kai has advocated the replacement of certain worker tasks with robots to increase Macau’s competitiveness.

Speaking at the Legislative Assembly yesterday before the official agenda, Ip said Artificial Intelligence (AI) is advancing rapidly globally, with many countries and regions investing in its development and application.

He said Macau should also integrate AI into its plans to diversify the local economy, particularly as one of its main directions includes the development of “Tourism + Technology” and support for tourism operators in providing personalized services and experiences through artificial intelligence.

“Macau is small, but in its integration in the development of the Greater Bay Area, it must leverage its political advantages, such as being a free port and low-tax region, to attract international capital,” Ip said.

“Labor costs are high, but if we can replace part of this with artificial intelligence, it will be possible to reduce operational costs.”

He said Macau, as a tourist destination, should use AI to improve and develop its service sector, for example by using robots to serve customers, and offering higher quality tourist services.

Ip provided several examples of AI applications.

“Robots can provide uninterrupted service 24 hours a day, responding quickly to customers’ needs, and can also provide translation services in multiple languages, helping workers communicate better with tourists from around the world and thus increase productivity.”

“Other sectors, including catering, can use smart equipment, such as roll-shaped frying pans, or use robots to create designs in coffees,” he said.

He said AI robots can be used in property management, maintenance and cleaning services, “drastically reducing the need for human resources.”

“For example, there are already robots specializing in cleaning bathrooms, and these can completely replace cleaning workers.”

“Furthermore, traditional property security technologies are generally limited in time and space, which makes it difficult to achieve full coverage.”

“When it comes to smart security and surveillance, there is scope to deploy facial recognition and behavior identification technology to allow real-time control of people entering and leaving buildings.”

“There is even an alert function for the police, which not only reduces the work intensity of security personnel but also makes it possible to significantly increase levels of safety and management and operational effectiveness.”

Ip noted that in Hong Kong, AI robots are being used to pick up and re-stock goods in convenience stores. While these robots may work more slowly than humans, they offer the advantage of operating continuously.

Ip said the government could provide “strong support for research and development of AI” to encourage companies, higher education institutions, and research organizations to dedicate themselves to advancing AI and autonomous systems, while promoting the use of these technologies by local SMEs and micro-enterprises to accelerate their development.

He recommended the government develop legislation to regulate AI, following the example set by the mainland, to complement and regulate the use of AI.