Security branch ‘surprised’ not getting Malaysian request on Jho Low

The Office of the Secretary for Security yesterday expressed “surprise and shock” it had received no inquiry for policing cooperation from Malaysia.

Yesterday, the Times reported the Malaysian corruption authority had told Al Jazeera about Jho Low being in Macau. Low, a Malaysian citizen, is facing corruption allegations back home.

The Office of the Secretary for Security yesterday issued a statement in response to the matter.

The Office said Malaysian authorities had not initiated any international criminal policing cooperation request for verification and assistance.

“Should the report be true, the security branch is extremely surprised and shocked,” the office noted.

It added that the single-sided release of “unverified information” is “completely in violation of practices and rules of international police cooperation and international criminal judicial assistance.”

It said no disclosure of information can be made because it concerns a specific person.

“This is a commitment of Macau as an international city and society of law,” it said.

It also emphasized its compliance with international practices for cross-boundary police cooperation.

The office said a response on the same matter was released on July 30, 2020, and the situation has not changed.

Meanwhile, the former aide to the Malaysian fugitive died weeks after being questioned by Malaysian authorities on Low’s whereabouts, his lawyers announced yesterday.

As cited in media reports, Kee Kok Thiam, 56, died in a hospital of a “sudden massive stroke” Monday, Valen, Oh & Partners said in a statement.

No further details were provided.

A report by Al Jazeera earlier this week noted Kee had confirmed to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) he had met Low Taek Jho and other 1MDB fugitives and suspects in Macau. AL