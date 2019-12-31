Senado Library to reopen to the public on Thursday

The Senado Library under the Cultural Affairs Bureau has concluded its renovation works, according to the cultural authority, and will be open to the public again starting this Thursday, January 2. The renovation works included the repainting of the interior walls and the renovation of the power system and air-conditioning equipment. The Library, located in the Municipal Affairs Bureau Building on Avenida de Almeida Ribeiro, will be open from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. from Mondays to Saturdays.

UM holds conference for accounting, big data research

The Faculty of Business Administration of the University of Macau and the Asia Pacific Journal of Accounting & Economics (APJAE) jointly hosted the Eighth Conference of the World Accounting Frontiers Series from December 4 to 6. With the theme ‘Accounting and Institutional Infrastructure’, this interdisciplinary conference aimed at bridging the academic-practice gap through big data research and the exchange of a wide spectrum of accounting knowledge, according to a statement from the UM. The conference attracted more than 100 academics and industry practitioners from around the world, who shared their insights and exchanged ideas on innovation and development. A total of 56 papers were presented at the conference, which covered diverse research topics from local indigenous accounting issues to global contemporary sustainability. Professor Jeong Bon Kim, chair professor of accountancy and head of the Department of Accountancy at the City University of Hong Kong, and Chris Tang, senior vice president and head of investment portfolio of Fubon Bank (HK), were invited to give keynote speeches.