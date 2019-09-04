September Macau Inc. features youth leader

Macau Inc. has published its September issue featuring Mok Chi Wai, leader of the local youth community and president of the Macau Youth Federation.

In the issue, Mok reviews and reflects on the paths he has walked along the course of the development of his home country, China, as well as his hometown, the Macau SAR.

He expressed his feelings of bliss at seeing the prosperity and stability of Macau since the handover. Mok also shares his vision of Macau’s role in the Greater Bay Area and the Belt and Road Initiative.

Art Macao, the first integrated art gala in the city, is also featured in the issue. The extensive report covers a series of central events, including orchestra concerts, a Japanese anime exhibition, and a contemporary art exhibition, among others.

Meanwhile, Sands China was the first foreign investor to operate a gambling facility in Macau following the opening of the market. The issue features an interview with the company COO, Wilfred Wong, as well as a couple of the company’s employees who have spent the last 15 years of their careers with the company.

Last but not least, opportunities within the Greater Bay Area are also covered in the issue.