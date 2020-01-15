Series of gov’t events to celebrate CNY

A collection of 27 activities will be held by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC) to celebrate the Chinese New Year.

“The Long Journey: The Forbidden City and Maritime Silk Road” is the biggest of the activities. It is jointly organized by the Macao Museum of Art (MAM) and Beijing’s Palace Museum, featuring nearly 150 cultural relics related to the Maritime Silk Road selected from the Palace Museum’s collection.

The Macao Chinese Orchestra will present the “Spring Festival Concert” at 3 p.m. on January 18 at Rotunda de Carlos da Maia, and at 3 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. on January 22 at the Jao Tsung-I Academy. The final concert will be held at 6 p.m. on January 23 at Anim’Arte NAM VAN.

The School of Music of the Macao Conservatory will host a concert at 3 p.m. on January 19 at the Auditorium of the Macao Conservatory.

Various “Chinese New Year Activities 2020” will be held throughout the Chinese New Year period at Iao Hon Market Garden, Leisure Area at Edf. Lok Yeung Fa Yuen in Fai Chi Kei, Barra Square, Rotunda de Carlos da Maia, Pak Tai Temple in Taipa and Eduardo Marques Garden in Coloane.

There will be lion dance performances at the Mandarin’s House and the “Chinese New Year Concert” at the Lou Kau Mansion. AL