Services for the elderly signed with Guangdong

The local government has signed a cooperation plan with the Guangdong provincial government regarding services for elderly Macau citizens living across the border.

According to Vong Yim Mui, Director of the Social Welfare Bureau, Guangdong’s Greater Bay Area cities are the back-up for Macau’s services for the elderly, meaning that local seniors who wish to retire in Guangdong will be offered benefits for retiring in Guangdong’s Greater Bay Area cities.

Within two years, the number of Macau’s nursing home spaces for senior citizens will increase to 2,600 from the current 2,400, Vong revealed.

According to data advanced by the bureau, some 15% of Macau’s local seniors currently choose to remain employed. JZ