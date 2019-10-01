Seven awarded Golden Lotus and Silver Lotus

Seven individuals and one entity have been awarded medals and honorary titles, the SAR government announced yesterday.

The government announced the Decorations, Medals and Certificates of Merit awarded for 2019 by the Macau SAR. They are being given to 44 individuals and organizations in recognition of their achievements, outstanding contributions and distinguished service respectively.

The two individuals who were awarded the Decoration of Honour – Golden Lotus are Liu Chak Wan, member of the Executive Council and of the Standing Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), and chancellor of the Macau University of Science and Technology (MUST); and Ma Iao Lai, a politician, member of the CPPCC and of the Executive Council, and vice president of the Macao Chamber of Commerce.

Executive Council members Leonel Alves, Cheang Chi Keong, Ho Sut Heng, Eddie Wong Yue Kai, and Chan Chak Mo were the five people awarded a Decoration of Honour – Silver Lotus.

Besides these seven individuals, central enterprise Nam Kwong Group, which was established in August 1949, was also awarded a Silver Lotus medal of honor.

The awards for Decorations of Honour include the Decoration of Honour – Grand Lotus; the Decoration of Honour – Golden Lotus; and the Decoration of Honour – Silver Lotus. These awards are for individuals or entities that have made outstanding contributions to the image and reputation of the Macau SAR. JZ