Shanghai wills further cooperation with Macau

Chief Executive Chui Sai On met with Shanghai Municipal Congress delegates at the government headquarters to discuss the scope of existing cooperation, as well as matters concerning the Greater Bay Area.

Yin Yicui, director of the Standing Committee of the Shanghai Municipal People’s Congress and leader of the delegations, is conducting a visit in the Greater Bay’s four central cities, namely Macau, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, and Hong Kong.

Yin expressed her appreciation for the SAR’s support for and participation in the first China International Import Expo, which was held in the eastern Chinese municipality last year. She especially noted the SAR’s assistance in terms of the convention and exhibition.

She said she hoped to build further cooperation between the cities on top of an existing foundation in areas of financial services, youth communication, trade, tourism, culture and health, among others.

In response, the CE noted that Macau and Shanghai have built long-term relations in such areas as Portuguese-language learning and civil servant training, sports, tourism, and youth-related work. Strong foundations have been built, agreed the CE, as he expressed his hope for further expansion.

Chui also introduced to Yin improvements of the SAR in the area of economic and livelihood development over the previous 20 years. After clarification from the Greater Bay Area plan, Macau commenced positioning itself as the “Center and Platform”, he said.

Both the CE and Yin expect that integration within the GBA will bring Macau more opportunities in future. Yin also complimented the vigor and planning of the four Greater Bay central cities. Staff reporter

