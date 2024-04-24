Shopping Carnival to kick off at Fisherman’s Wharf

The three-day Fisherman’s Wharf Shopping and Consumption Carnival begins on Friday, featuring over 150 merchants from Hong Kong, overseas and Macau. Organizers said 35 percent of the 250 booths showcase products from outside Macau with 12 themed areas showcasing special products and promotions. “Exhibitors are enthusiastic about Macau’s economic future,” organizers said in a statement. Admission to the exhibition is free and features 12 product zones including various specials and promotions. The carnival runs through Sunday as part of efforts to boost Macau’s economy.

