Si Ka Lon calls for engineering supervision

Lawmaker Si Ka Lon has called on the government to review the supervision mechanism of its public projects. In a written inquiry to the government, Si said that the construction of Macau’s public engineering projects is frequently delayed, which in turn inflates their budgets. Si believes that this situation is due to insufficient supervision over public engineering projects. The lawmaker said that Macau’s current regulations regarding the topic have been used for nearly 20 years, and that they contain copious flaws, for instance, the fact that the government does not consider issues related to the shortage of human resources. Si has called on the government to establish middle and long-term plans for the training of engineers.

Libraries to trial longer hours

Starting from next month, the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC) will extend the opening hours of its libraries. Four of the larger libraries will be open until midnight, namely the Macau Central Library, Patane Library, Wong Ieng Kuan Library in Areia Preta Urban Park and Taipa Library. The opening hours of these four libraries will be from 2 p.m. to midnight on Mondays, and from 8 a.m. to midnight from Tuesday to Sunday. The remaining eight libraries will be open from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Mondays, and from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. from Tuesday to Sunday.

Share this: Tweet





