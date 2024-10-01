Significant increases in cross-border traffic, flights

Cross-border vehicular traffic in Macau saw a significant 22.5% increase, totaling 797,954 trips in August, according to data from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC).

Macau single-plate vehicle trips to and from Hengqin totaled 134,000, a 34.3% increase. Trips made under the “Northbound Travel for Macao Vehicles” policy grew by 7.3% to 130,000, while trips to and from Hong Kong surged by 53.8% to 26,000.

At the Macau International Airport, commercial flights totaled 5,218 in August, marking a 28.5% increase compared to the previous year. The gross weight of air cargo also saw impressive growth, jumping 78% to 9,542 tonnes.

In the first eight months of 2024, the number of flights increased by 63.3%, while air cargo weight rose by 97.8% to 67,328 tonnes.

Passenger ferry trips also experienced growth, rising by 3.3% year-on-year to 6,753 in August. Over the first eight months, the total number of ferry trips reached 53,566, a 24.7% increase.

Also, data shows that internet subscribers totalled 768,000 as at end-August, an increase of 7.5% year-on-year. The duration of internet usage in August grew by 6.7% year-on-year to 151 million hours, whereas the total duration of internet usage in the first eight months of 2024 went up by 2.3% to 1.17 billion hours.

Staff Reporter