Sin Fong Garden reconstruction commencement announced

Sin Fong Garden property owners can finally see the initiation of the house project’s reconstruction. Yesterday, the Sin Fong Garden reconstruction project commencement ceremony was held.

Reconstruction is estimated to take approximately two and a half years, about one year of which will be used to demolish the original construction.

According to the president of the Sin Fong Garden property management committee, Wong Man Sang, the Sin Fong Garden will be totally reconstructed according to original plans. This means that no changes will be made to the number of stories, areas and the directions of each building.

In total, Sin Fong Garden will be comprised of 30 stories, 144 residential units, one shop and 48 parking spaces.

Wong thanked the society for their support of the reconstruction of Sin Fong Garden.

On the sidelines of yesterday’s ceremony, honorary chairman of the General Union of Neighborhood Association of Macau (UGAMM) Leong Heng Teng commented that despite the Sin Fong Garden issue being an unhappy case, it nonetheless reflects Macau’s social spirit for aid, and it also shows that the government fulfilled its duties while handling the incident.

In October 2012, Sin Fong Garden reported a safety hazard (danger of collapsing) due to structural problems, in particular the poor-quality concrete. More than 200 residents were evacuated urgently.

Previously, the Macau Jiangmen Communal Society and Macau businessman António Ferreira donated MOP100 million and MOP50 million, respectively to the committee for reconstruction. The Bank of China (BOC) is providing loans with discounted interest rates to Sin Fong Garden’s owners.

Previously, Chan Pou Sam, executive vice president of the Macau Jiangmen Communal Society, said, “as time passes, the overall cost of the project was updated. It was originally estimated to be more than 100 million patacas, but now it may reach over 200 million patacas.”

