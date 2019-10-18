Singapore | Gaming operators fined nearly $750,000 by watchdog

Singapore’s gaming regulator has handed out some $746,700 in fines in the past year to the country’s two casino operators, Resorts World Sentosa and Marina Bay Sands, with the former racking up the vast majority.

The Casino Regulatory Authority (CRA) fines in the April 2018 to March 2019 financial year are the highest in the last five years, according to The Straits Times.

Of the nearly $750,000 handed out in fines, the CRA imposed about $730,000 on Resorts World Sentosa alone, for offences including social safeguard breaches and the failure to implement directives set out by the regulator. Marina Bay Sands was made to pay $15,000 in fines, while the remaining $1,700 were from court fines on individuals who violated Singapore’s Casino Control Act.

Among other offences, some of the fines were related to cases of underage entry into casinos.

The regulator found that Resorts World Sentosa had admitted five minors onto its casino premises and was fined $80,000. Marina Bay Sands was fined $10,000 for allowing a minor to enter its casino and fined $5,000 in a separate case for letting a Singapore resident enter the premises without a valid entry permit.

According to The Straits Times, both casinos have introduced facial recognition technology to enhance security checks for patrons. DB