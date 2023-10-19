Singapore’s OCBC Bank restructures senior management for its Greater China operations

Two new appointments have been made for OCBC Group’s Greater China Region operations, “as the group’s ASEAN-Greater China strategic thrust gathers momentum,” OCBC Group, parent company of OCBC Macau in Singapore, announced yesterday.

Wang Ke, currently CEO of OCBC Wing Hang China, will assume the role of Head of Greater China, succeeding Tan Wing Ming, the group noted in a statement.

With Wang’s appointment, the group added that Ang Eng Siong, currently Deputy President and Head of Corporate Banking at OCBC Wing Hang China, will step up as the Acting CEO of OCBC Wing Hang China. Ang’s appointment will be formalized once regulatory approval is obtained.

The group underlined that both appointments will take effect on Nov. 1, 2023. Tan will return to Singapore as an adviser to the Group CEO.

Wang joined the OCBC Group in 2012 as the Head of IT in China and expanded his responsibilities to include operations in 2014. Under his helm, the group noted, OCBC Wing Hang China’s profit has more than doubled since 2019. The group highlighted that a branch in Wuhan, the largest city in Central China, opened in the fourth quarter of last year, a reflection of Wang’s capabilities.

Meanwhile, Ang has been with OCBC since 2009. After spending six years in Singapore, he relocated to China under the company’s talent development program. Currently the head of corporate banking of the bank’s operations in China, Ang has led the China Corporate Banking Division into new frontiers in sustainable finance and renewable energy as well as the technology, media, and telecom (TMT) sector. The executive is experienced in risk management, finance and business development.

Nine years ago, OCBC’s acquisition of Wing Hang Bank in the Greater China Region transferred the deep-rooted presence of the now-defunct bank to the Singaporean company. The group noted that its key markets are Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and Greater China.