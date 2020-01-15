Single day crossings narrowly miss half-million mark

Just two weeks after setting a new record, Macau immigration at the Border Gate recorded a new record high in the number of single-day crossings. The number of crossings at Macau’s most popular border checkpoint narrowly missed the half-million mark.

According to data provided by the Public Security Police Force, which oversees immigration matters in Macau, the Border Gate immigration checkpoint recorded 499,000 entries and exits on Saturday, January 11, the highest number ever recorded in a single day.

Two weeks earlier, a new record was set on Saturday, December 28, when more than 484,000 entries and exits were recorded at the Border Gate checkpoint.

Saturdays are traditionally the busiest day of the week for Macau tourism and the Border Gate is by far the city’s busiest checkpoint.

The number of visitors grew by about 10% last year to reach 39.4 million, setting a new annual record.

Macau’s various checkpoints recorded a combined 194 million crossings, an increase of nearly 9% over that of 2018, with approximately 145 million crossings taking place at the Border Gate. According to official data, 2019 was the seventh consecutive year that the number of crossings has grown. DB