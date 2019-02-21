SJM to complete Lagerfeld hotel as ‘legacy to his creative genius’

Macau gaming concessionaire SJM Holdings, which is building a hotel designed by Karl Lagerfeld, says it’s “deeply saddened” by news of his death.

Lagerfeld, the iconic couturier whose designs at Chanel and Fendi had an unprecedented impact on the entire fashion industry, died Tuesday in Paris, prompting an outpouring of love and admiration for the man whose career spanned six decades.

SJM Holdings Ltd. said in a statement that it was an honor to work with Lagerfeld on the hotel, which the company looks forward to completing “as a legacy to his creative genius.”

“SJM is deeply saddened by the news of the passing away of Karl Lagerfeld, and offers our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. Our thoughts are with them and with all those in the design world to whom he was such an inspiration,” the statement said.

“It has been an honor for SJM to work with him, and we look forward to completing the Karl Lagerfeld Hotel at the Grand Lisboa Palace in Macau as a legacy to his creative genius.”

The Karl Lagerfeld Hotel is part of a glitzy multi-billion-dollar casino resort that SJM is building in the former Portuguese enclave. The Grand Lisboa Palace resort, which is due to open in the second half of 2019, will also feature a Versace-themed hotel. DB/AP

