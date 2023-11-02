Slight decrease in construction workers’ daily wage

The average daily wage of construction workers decreased by 0.5% quarter-on-quarter to MOP782 in the third quarter of 2023. Data from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) revealed that the average daily wages of local workers (MOP988) and non-resident workers (MOP694) went down by 0.7% and 0.3% respectively. As regards construction materials, the average price of spiral and round reinforcing steel bars (MOP5,687 per tonne) in the third quarter fell by 5.2% quarter-on-quarter, while that of concrete (MOP1,100 per cubic metre) edged up by 0.4%.

