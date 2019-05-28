SME association says minimum wage increased too fast

A representative for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) at Sunday’s Macau Forum has complained that the city’s minimum salary increase has been adjusted too rapidly. The representative, Lei Kuok Fai, who is vice president of the Federal General Commercial Association of Macau Small and Medium Enterprises, proposed that the city should consider improving the service quality of building staff and building security. He worries that the increase will result in inflation and that, eventually, residents will be the ones bearing the consequences of the increase. The Legislative Assembly proposed increasing the minimum hourly salary for cleaning staff and building security to 32 patacas (an increase of 2 patacas) starting from September 1.

Volleyball game broadcast wanted by residents

Yesterday, one listener of the TDM radio program Macau Forum asked the local government to resume the TV broadcast of FIVB Volleyball World Grand Prix for this year’s edition. The listener hopes that the broadcast will allow people who cannot afford a ticket to watch the games on TV. Macau stopped broadcasting the games in 2018. Responding to the request, the Sports Bureau stated that TV broadcasting rights of the games belong to the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB), and that the Sports Bureau, as the local sponsor of the event, has no right to transfer the broadcasting rights to other TV stations.

E-payment to become bus fare payment option

Starting from June 7, e-payment will become available to passengers paying for bus fare, according to a dispatch published yesterday in the government’s official gazette. Passengers who use e-payment launched by credit organizations that have been approved by the Macau SAR government can enjoy the same fare as those who use Macau Pass. Mpay users can use a QR code on their mobile devices to pay for the fare. The measure is said to tie in with the smart city development strategy of the SAR government.