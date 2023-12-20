SMG issues cold weather warning

Macau continues to be affected by the supplementary winter monsoon, causing temperatures to drop today from 10 to 16 degrees Celsius, as stated by the Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau (SMG). The minimum temperature is expected to drop further to about 8 degrees during the winter solstice and Christmas holidays, with temperature fluctuations between day and night. SMG forecasts dry and cold conditions in the mornings and evenings for the upcoming week.

