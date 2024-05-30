SMG to hoist T1 at 5:30 p.m.

The meteorological bureau is scheduled to raise Typhoon Signal No. 1 at 5:30 p.m. today.

“The low pressure area located at the central part of the South China Sea will intensify into a tropical cyclone soon,” the Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau said.

The neighbouring region Hong Kong l issue the Standby Signal, No. 1 at 5:40 p.m.

The monitoring group has also indicated that there is a significant chance of Signal 3 being raised tomorrow. Based on the latest projections, the tropical depression is expected to hit land between the western part of Guangdong and the Pearl River Estuary on Friday night and Saturday morning. Officials have mentioned that the likelihood of a Blue Storm Surge warning being issued is minimal.

The tropical depression is expected to edge towards the coast of western Guangdong to the vicinity of the Pearl River Estuary tomorrow (May 31) gradually, the observatory warned.