SMG warns heavy rain over weekend

The city’s meteorological bureau predicts that this year’s warm and humid air flow will be extremely strong, and noted that there have been many heavy rains since mid-to-late April. The southwest monsoon is more likely to break out early next week, and Macau will continue to experience showers and thunderstorms, the Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau (SMG) warned. The bureau added that since the southwest monsoon will be accompanied by a large amount of warm and humid unstable airflow, showers are expected to increase from this weekend. It is expected that the cumulative rainfall in a single day will be high, and the daily cumulative rainfall will exceed 50mm or more.

