Sonia Chan in Beijing to talk convict transfers

Secretary for Administration and Justice Sonia Chan is traveling to Beijing to discuss a transfer agreement for convicted criminals with her mainland counterparts.

Her visit follows a suggestion from Hong Kong authorities earlier this month that would allow extraditions to Macau, Taiwan and mainland China on a case-by-case basis.

The Secretary leads a delegation that includes the director of Macau’s Legal Affairs Bureau, Liu Dexue, and the Director of Correctional Services, Cheng Fong Meng.

The Macau SAR currently has agreements for the transfer of convicted criminals with Hong Kong, Portugal, Mongolia and Nigeria. Plans are already in place to develop similar agreements with Vietnam, Malaysia and the Philippines.

Separately, Chief Executive Chui Sai On is to visit Beijing on Thursday to attend a meeting of the Central Government’s leading group for the development of the Guangdong-

Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area. He will also attend the opening of the second session of the 13th National People’s Congress on March 5.

During the Chief Executive’s absence, Secretary for Economy and Finance Lionel Leong will take on the role of acting Chief Executive, followed by Sonia Chan in turn. DB

