Sou submits opposition to AL committee’s secret meetings

Lawmaker Sulu Sou has submitted a written opposition to the chairman of the Legislative Assembly (AL) regarding the alleged secret meeting of the AL’s Committee of Rules and Mandates.

In January, the committee held a meeting to discuss Sulu Sou’s “trash assembly” expression as well as his opposition toward the amendment of a bill.

However, Sou’s submission was written in opposition of another meeting held before the aforementioned formal meeting.

Sou has accused the meeting of being a so-called “preparatory meeting” before the committee officially discussed matters involving Sulu Sou.

The “preparatory meeting” was held without it having been announced to all lawmakers.

“In the rules of the AL, there is not a so-called Committee Preparatory Meeting,” Sou writes.

After the “preparatory meeting” and the formal meeting (attended by Sou), the committee brought out two opinion books.

“Opinion books that were not made through a discussion during the so-called meeting of the committee have flaws,” said Sou, further adding that “regardless of whether […] the books are invalid or withdrawn, what can be ensured is that the AL chairman and all lawmakers have the obligation to supervise situations where the AL rules are violated in the future, and that the AL chairman and all lawmakers are obligated to report and disallow situations which [violate the rules].”

Sou also accused the committee members of not respecting other non-committee lawmakers, as they announced the opinion books at the deadline.

In addition, Sou added that “all AL members and members of the public have the right to know about the whole procedure [of the meetings].”

Sou’s opposition was submitted to AL Chairman, Ho Iat Seng, on Monday.

Sou requested from Ho that the written opposition be fully published in the AL journal.

