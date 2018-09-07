Sound and Image Challenge to showcase 72 films

The 9th Sound and Image Challenge is set to be held at Dom Pedro V Theatre from December 4 to 9, featuring six master classes along with the showcase of 72 short films.

According to a statement issued by the organizers, the master classes will present fiction techniques by Bartosz Kruhlik, Pascal Forney and Detsky Graffam, animation techniques by Julio Pot and Ishan Shukla, and cinematography techniques by Aditya Kapur.

The festival is devoted to short films in the categories of Fiction, Animation and Documentary.

In spite of the limitations added in this year’s regulations (one film per director except for Macau directors), the 9th edition of Sound and Image Challenge received 4,143 submissions through Festival-associated submission platforms.

There were 72 film finalists in the short film competition, with 34 fiction films, 25 animation films and 13 documentaries.

Excluding the 11 Macau finalists, the majority of finalists were from Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Czech Republic, Denmark, Malaysia, Portugal, Russia, Spain and the U.S.

The shortlisted films were sent to the Grand Jury and will become the Festival winners for 2018.

This year, the festival panel will feature 13 film professionals, or past winners and nominated directors.

The Ficton jury includes Andra Tévy (France), Marie Fages (France), Salem Salavati (Iran), Lanka Bandaranayake (Sri Lanka) and Bartosz Kruhlik (Poland), Cristiano Pereira (Switzerland) and Pascal Forney (Switzerland).

The Animation jury is made up of Julio Pot (Chile), Ishan Shukla (India) and Ben O’Connor (Ireland). Aditya Kapur (India), Simon Panay (France) and Noé Reutenauer (Belgium) are the jurors for the Documentary category.

Meanwhile, the music video competition, Volume, which aims to promote Macau’s original music to worldwide filmmakers to compete in Macau closed with 666 entries.

Eleven video clips were shortlisted, an increase of five from last year.

