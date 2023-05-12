South East Asian reps on a visit to Macau for travel trade discussion

Early this week, over 50 trade delegates from Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand arrived in Macau for a five-day familiarization trip, which includes visits to various attractions and major integrated resorts. According to the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO), the delegation is in the city to discuss business opportunities with 70 representatives from Macau’s hotels, travel agencies, integrated tourism and leisure enterprises and tourism-related facilities. Since the start of 2023, the local tourism bureau has successively invited over 330 delegates of the travel trade, media and key opinion leaders from the mainland, Hong Kong, Thailand and Korea to Macau for familiarization visits.

