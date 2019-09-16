Sports – Basketball | ‘Beermen’ prepare for Terrific 12 in Macau

Five-time Philippine Cup champions and newly-crowned Commissioner’s Cup champions the San Miguel Beermen are preparing to take on China’s Shenzhen Aviators and Japan’s Ryukyu Golden Kings at the East Asia Super League’s Terrific 12 tournament in Macau from September 17 to 22.

The Filipino team will lead a contingent of teams from the Philippines Basketball Association (PBA) in the tournament, including TNT Katropa and Blackwater Elite.

The tournament, which hosts teams from the Philippines, Japan, China and South Korea, promises to bring plenty of quality basketball to the Tap Seac Multisport Pavilion in Macau. This event promises to be an upgrade from last year’s tournament, which was won by the Ryukyu Golden Kings, after beating the Guangzhou Long-Lions to claim The Terrific 12 championship.

The San Miguel Beermen will play in Group B for the first stage and will face serious competition from the reigning champions this Thursday at 7 p.m.

The tournament kicks- off at 3 p.m tomorrow, with a match between the Seoul SK Knights and Blackwater Elite.

In the group stage, teams will be divided into four groups of three teams, each playing two games per group. The top team from each group will advance to the semi-finals.

During the first three days of the group stage, there are games scheduled at 3 p.m, 5 p.m, 7 p.m and 9 p.m.

Friday, September 20 is reserved as a rest day before the tournament resumes, with the semi-finals to be played at 5 p.m and 7 p.m.

The top two teams will then compete for The Terrific 12 championship, while the two eliminated teams will compete for third place on Sunday, September 22, the final day of the tournament.