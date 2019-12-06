Sports Bureau opens new athletes training center

A new training center for athletes has now opened. The center is located near the Macau East Asian Games Dome, near R. de Tennis and R. da Patinagem, and occupies an area of 12,600 square meters, with a total sports space of more than 20,000 square meters.

The center includes two multi-functional gymnasiums, a five-storey training area, a 25-meter indoor pool and a weight training center which can accommodate training sessions for multiple sports simultaneously.

The center is mainly composed of venues A and B, and dormitory C. Training venue A has two large venues and a ground-level tourist bus parking lot. Training venue B consists of five practice venues with clear heights of around six to eight meters, and multiple ground-level conference rooms.

In addition, the center has nine dormitory floors, which can accommodate more than 300 people, and other auxiliary facilities, including meeting rooms, restaurants, event rooms, fitness rooms, multi-functional meeting rooms and offices.

The local government claims that the space’s high-quality, integrated training, sports medicine and accommodation functions will play a significant role in improving athletes’ technical skills.

The training center is designed to provide a better platform and training space for local Macau athletes, coaches, and technicians.

This is the first phase of the integrated training center, costing1.63 billion patacas to build.

The director of the Sports Bureau, Pun Weng Kun, said that the Macau SAR government will continue to provide better conditions and invest more resources in supporting the city’s athletes. JZ