Sports Council expands support for athletes and events

The Sports Council met to discuss plans for enhancing financial support and development in the local sports sector. The meeting, chaired by Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture Elsie Ao Ieong, was attended by representatives from various government bureaus and Sports Council members.

The meeting presented improvements to five financial support plans for the upcoming year, including increased backing for high-potential sports, better measures to encourage coaches, and greater transparency for sports associations.

The five support plans include the “Regular Financial Support Plan,” “Specific Financial Support Plan,” “Financial Support Plan for training elite athletes and teams in training,” “Financial Support Plan for local drivers to participate in the Macau Grand Prix and overseas events,” and “High-Performance Sports Cash Prize Plan.”

“The government is expanding the development of the sports industry by hosting high-level sports events in Macau, while providing the best training and development conditions for Macau athletes and sports agents in terms of resources and facilities,” the Sports Bureau said in a press statement.

The government has funded the participation of several sports associations in competitions, training sessions, and conferences, resulting in Macau athletes winning numerous medals at major events such as the Asian Wushu Championships and World Junior Wushu Championships. Next year, the focus will be on preparing for the 15th National Games and other significant competitions.

In the area of ‘Sports for All,’ the government organized 27 activities this year, with over 120,000 participants. Next year, the government plans to offer more diverse activities catering to different groups, including women, the elderly, and the disabled, as part of its “Healthy Macau Action Plan.”

The Sports Council also discussed the optimization of sports facilities, including adding a representative when booking the facilities, bringing forward the start time of bookings, and increasing the maximum capacity of the Mong-Há Sports Center. The government will continue to monitor the planning and development of new sports facilities to support the growth of the sports industry. Victoria Chan