Sports | Diego Elias, HK’s Annie Au take Squash Open titles

The Macau Squash Open came to a conclusion last night with Diego Elias taking the men’s trophies home and Annie Au the women’s. The trophy included a cash prize of USD50,000.

The women’s final was played by Annie Au from Hong Kong and Low Wee Wern from Malaysia. Au won by three sets to nil, 11-5, 13-11, and 11-8, with the match running for less than an hour and a half.

The men’s final was between Diego Elias from Peru and Omar Mosaad from Egypt. It was another three- set straight victory as Elias won by 11-3, 11-4, and 11-9.

Noteworthy is that the former broke the “curse of the primary seed” of the Macau tournament by not only winning a place in the final, but also the trophy. Elias also eliminated title defender Hong Kong’s Tsz Fung Yip in the semi-final.

This year’s matches were part of the Professional Squash Association (PSA) World Tour Bronze, which is one of the top-ranking tournaments on the circuit.

The finals were originally set to play in a glass court built specifically for this purpose at Tap Seac Square. However, the weather was so poor during the weekend that the organizer decided to move it to the Bowling Center in Cotai. Staff reporter

