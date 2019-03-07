Sports | Dragon boat competitions return to Nam Van in June

As in previous years, Macau will host the Macau International Dragon Boat Races in June, an annual event jointly organized by the Sports Bureau, the Macau-China Dragon Boat Association and the Municipal Affairs Bureau at the Nam Van Nautical Center.

The registration period for the local races started yesterday and will take place until March 27, the organizing committee informed in a press conference on Tuesday.

Similar to last year, this year’s competition will see a total of 10 categories held, including the open and female categories as well as races between participating public entities and university institutions. There will be different race distances and varying boat sizes across the event.

At the press conference, ID president Pun Weng Kun also added that the event would continue to included several complementary elements, such as cultural exhibits and a parade as well as stalls for the sale of cultural and creative products, as well as local gastronomy, in line with the idea of continuing to build Macau into a world tourism and sports city. RM

