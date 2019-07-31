Sports equipment cordoned off at reservoir

The recreational area at the reservoir has had its exercise equipment upgraded. However, although the work was finished in April, some of the new equipment has been cordoned off or removed since, reported local newspaper Macau Daily News.

According to the report, the equipment, including those for weight bearing and stretching, was installed during the latest upgrade. Additionally, a workout area for adult users have been added to the side of the recreational area close to Jai Alai. A water dispensing machine was also installed.

However, after just a few months in operation, much of the equipment has been removed. Wooden boards were used to cover the hole left after the removal, while some locations were fenced off to avoid accidents.

The refurbishment work was deemed necessary because the original pebble ground finishing was not fit for sporting activities.

The recreational area is especially popular among residents who jog or run. They like to do so along the periphery of the reservoir.

It was decided that the ground finishing be changed to another material. It is currently finished with bricks, which the government rationalized had better draining ability.

Work to improve the drainage system in the area was also organized. Wider drains were placed in the hope of reducing the chance of floods in the area during poor weather condition. Staff reporter