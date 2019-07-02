Sports | Macau swimming talent to compete in Summer Universiade

Lao Chon Pong, a Macau swimmer studying in the United States, will represent the SAR in the upcoming Summer Universiade between July 3 and 14 on the Italian island of Sicily.

The swimmer is now studying at the University of California in San Diego. Not only is he part of Team Macau for this Universiade, he is also in the university’s swimming and diving team.

He will compete in the 100-meter breaststroke, his specialty style. His event will commence on July 4.

In 2013, Lao competed at the Fédération Internationale de Natation (FINA) World Junior Swimming Championships for Macau.

Lao will also join the main 21-member Team Macau, which departed the SAR for Italy on Sunday. The team will compete in five categories: swimming, track and field, fencing, judo and taekwondo.

The Universiade, held every two years, is the world’s top-tier multisport games event for university students.

This is the fifth time the Games will be held in Italy. The last Universiade was held in Taiwan’s Taipei, and the next will be in Chengdu in mainland China. Staff reporter